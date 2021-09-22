CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Hero Fest in Cuero to thank first responders, health care workers

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents are invited to come to Texas Hero Fest, an event to honor first responders and health care workers, on Saturday. The event will be held at the Cuero Municipal Park from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will include a car show, shopping from local arts and crafts vendors and a memorial ceremony to honor law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died, said J. W. Vonhaefen, who is organizing the event.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Cuero, TX
Local
Texas Health
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Arts And Crafts#Covid
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy