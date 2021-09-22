Texas Hero Fest in Cuero to thank first responders, health care workers

Residents are invited to come to Texas Hero Fest, an event to honor first responders and health care workers, on Saturday. The event will be held at the Cuero Municipal Park from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will include a car show, shopping from local arts and crafts vendors and a memorial ceremony to honor law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died, said J. W. Vonhaefen, who is organizing the event.