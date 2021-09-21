CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Making sense of the new multiracial America

By Julianne Malveaux
St. Louis American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, you are sitting on a park bench, just enjoying the weather. What is the likelihood that the next person that walks by you is of a different race? In 2010 the probability of a person of another race walking by was 54.9%. It rose to 61.1% by 2020. We are more likely to see people who are different than us in the classroom, the boardroom, or on the sidewalk. From what we see these days, our nation is not ready for this change.

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 7

ala ska
7d ago

Keep it simple. Do as little work as possible, loot, sell drugs, abandon your children for the Taxpayers to support and ALWAYS Blame Whites for EVERYTHING.

Reply(3)
11
Related
mediapost.com

Making Sense Of Willful Ignorance

Willful ignorance is nothing new. Depending on your beliefs, you could say it was willful ignorance that got Adam and Eve kicked out of the Garden of Eden. But the visibility of it is higher than it’s ever been before. In the past couple of years, we have had a convergence of factors that has pushed willful ignorance to the surface -- a perfect storm of fact denial.
MENTAL HEALTH
St. Louis American

Dems would ‘rather lead a wrong doing life’

How should one comprehend what’s happening today in American politics, and the arch of American history that brought us to this moment?. How can a Democratic President and a Democratically controlled House and Senate pass a physical infrastructure bill, yet can’t or won’t pass an urgently needed human infrastructure bill or voting rights bill?
U.S. POLITICS
pbs.org

"Wildland: The Making of America's Fury"

Journalist Evan Osnos has spent much of his career covering global turmoil for The New Yorker. In his new book, he turns his attention to his home country. In "Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury," Osnos compares the U.S. to a dried-out forest, where – after years of political and institutional failure – a single spark can erupt into a raging inferno.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Malveaux
Press Democrat

Flam: Mask rules aren’t making sense

San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent an important but unintentional message when she was caught violating her own mask mandates while partying away, maskless, in a jam-packed jazz club. Her excuse was incoherent; she said she was “feeling the spirit,” enjoying the music and so not thinking about a mask.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
St. Louis American

Ben & Jerry’s new flavor supports Bush’s ‘People’s Response Act’

Outspoken ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s hopes change is brewing — or at least that’s what their latest flavor of ice cream suggests. The business partnered up with BLK & Bold, the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee company, and Greyston Bakery, a values-led supplier and longtime Ben & Jerry's partner, to create the frozen treat called “Change is Brewing” in support of U.S. Rep. Cori Bush’s “People's Reponse Act.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Arkansas Online

OPINION | COLUMNIST: Only on Bizarro World does the Afghanistan speech make sense

Growing up in the 1960s, I was introduced to Bizarro World by DC Comics. Bizarro World was featured in comic books (now graciously renamed "graphic novels") as a planet where everything and everybody is inverted. For example, on Bizarro World (otherwise known as Htrae--"Earth" spelled backward), bonds are marketed as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiracialism#America#Voting Rights#Race#Census Data#Latino#Black Latinos#Asian#Lincoln#Democrats
The Independent

Review: Idolatry surrenders to humanity in new Lee biography

“Robert E. Lee: A Life” by Allen C. Guelzo (Knopf)Controversy over the equestrian memorial to Robert E. Lee on stately Monument Avenue in Richmond Virginia was once limited to the removal of the blue-green oxidation from his bronze statue. In the wake of the banishment of the Confederate capital’s last major totem to the “Lost Cause,” Allen C. Guelzo’s timely biography expertly scrubs off 150 years of political and cultural patina accumulated since the renowned general’s passing to reveal a tragic humanity.Guelzo establishes Lee’s antebellum character with a series of portraits beginning with his family’s prominence in Virginia...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Imperial Valley Press Online

MAKING SENSE: Dems play the Trump card in California recall election

That’s what I said Monday on Newsmax when I was asked what I thought would happen in Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election in California. It didn’t surprise me that in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 3-1 the “No” vote for recalling Democrat Gavin Newsom won more than 60 percent of the vote.
CALIFORNIA STATE
St. Louis American

More St. Louisans should let Paul McKee know he is wrong T

The absolute arrogance of developer Paul McKee to name his three-bed urgent care center “Homer G. Phillips Hospital” is breathtaking. It is a perfect example of a wealthy, tone-deaf male strutting his white privilege and perceived dominance over a neighborhood that he has been responsible for ruining. The first definition...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Racial gap eliminated in US Covid vaccinations: survey

The racial gap in the United States' Covid vaccination campaign has been eliminated while the partisan divide continues to loom large, according to a highly-cited survey published Tuesday. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Covid Vaccine Monitor, which conducted a nationally representative phone poll of 1,500 people, found that "similar shares of adults now report being vaccinated across racial and ethnic groups." More than seven in ten (72 percent) of adults reported receiving one or more doses to KFF researchers who called them September 13-22, roughly tracking with official figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for that time. This included 71 percent of white adults, 70 percent of Black adults, and 73 percent of Hispanic adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

Bravo to The Economist — and classical liberalism, part II

In my last piece, I shared a number of thoughts regarding the lead analysis of The Economist’s September 4 issue titled “The threat from the illiberal left.” Here, the focus will be on central points the authors address in the subsequent “briefing” section — where, though aware of charges of reaction and racism, the authors tackle such issues as fettered speech and “safetyism,” the raising of some groups over others in the name of social justice, a corporate diversity fetish, and an obeisance to identity politics.
JOE BIDEN
St. Louis American

Christian Maturity has beginning, middle and end

As someone who has come to Christ as a, hopefully, mature adult, I’m challenged as ministers Bible study leaders and others of faith talk about becoming a mature Christian. The challenge is in knowing what it means to mature as a person and applying some of those same principles to the maturation process as it relates to faith and knowledge.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy