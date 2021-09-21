Making sense of the new multiracial America

So, you are sitting on a park bench, just enjoying the weather. What is the likelihood that the next person that walks by you is of a different race? In 2010 the probability of a person of another race walking by was 54.9%. It rose to 61.1% by 2020. We are more likely to see people who are different than us in the classroom, the boardroom, or on the sidewalk. From what we see these days, our nation is not ready for this change.