CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

Staff Spotlight of the Week: Gina Baleria

By Sierra Harvey, staff writer
sonomastatestar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuriosity and dedication is what drives many fields of study here at Sonoma State. The question of whether curiosity is a born characteristic or something learned is one of the many questions that started as assistant professor of Journalism, Gina Baleria’s inquiry into the thought processes behind journalism as a field, and what makes young journalists think. This eventually led her to write her book, entitled, “The Journalism Behind Journalism: Going Beyond the Basics to Train Effective Journalists in a Shifting Landscape (Routledge 2021).”

www.sonomastatestar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
storycityherald.com

Roland-Story staff spotlight: Gretchen Clapper

We’re excited to share more about the teachers and staff who make Roland-Story such a special place!. Eighth-grade English language arts teacher Gretchen Clapper is looking forward to an author study through which students will read multiple books from a single writer. They’ll look at various elements of the author’s writing style, analyze the author’s work, and compare and contrast the books they’ve read.
ROLAND, IA
Berkeleyan Online

Cal at the “New Yorker”: Shining the Spotlight on Six Alumni Who’ve Been on Staff

From illustrators to editors and everything in between. Before joining the New Yorker, Bill Buford ’77 was, for 16 years, editor of the literary journal Granta, where he coined the term “dirty realism” to describe a generation of authors writing about “the belly-side of contemporary life.” Buford himself is probably best known for laying bare the belly-side of English life in his book Among the Thugs (1990), about that country’s football hooligans. Buford was fiction editor of the New Yorker from 1995 to 2002, a position the Times said “carries clout equivalent to St. Peter’s at the Pearly Gates”—at least in the minds of aspiring writers. Buford is still an occasional contributor to the New Yorker, now mostly writing about food. His most recent book, Dirt (2020), chronicles his quest to master French cooking.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sonomastatestar.com

Spotlight of the Week: Rileystreet Art Supply

Rileystreet Art Supply is one of the most popular local spots for Sonoma State art students to buy their art course materials. The store supports SSU students and local artists by providing a variety of discounted art supplies, selling handmade artwork, and offering in person art classes. According to Rileystreet’s...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Sonoma, CA
Entertainment
City
Sonoma, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Colorado Springs Independent

Staff Picks for the week ahead

Managing Editor Mary Jo Meade suggests Barbara Kingsolver’s 1990 novel Animal Dreams, which won the Edward Abbey Award for Ecofiction. Codi Noline goes home to Grace, Arizona, to take care of her dying father and helps the town take on the mining company that’s polluting their river. WATCH: The Expanse.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Gina Cavalier: “Belly laugh”

Belly laugh. The energy of laughter can break any bad energy and even if you have to fake it for a bit, do it! We teach just saying (ha-ha-ha) if you are so sad and working through something and then do it again and on repeat until real laughter shows up. Have you ever noticed that laughter is contagious? Do it and pass it on.
MUSIC
Hinton News

The Daily Disappointment: Banned Books Week

It’s that time of year again; the week when we celebrate fascism and religious-extremism by gathering our literature and setting it ablaze in glorious bonfires held in library parking lots all across our great nation. The week of September 26 through October 2 is recognized throughout the United States as “Banned Books Week,” the week when the fevered masses will watch in a state of patriotic-euphoria as the works of such societal-cancers as Vonnegut, Walker, Salinger, Twain and Orwell are found guilty of the devil’s sorcery by the court of public opinion, and reduced to ash as punishment for their...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
belmontabbeycollege.edu

Dr. Gina Maria Noia

Her students’ questions and concerns help to direct her work as a theologian. On the pickleball court: She was a women’s doubles high school pickleball champion. “I teach because I love sharing my education and experience with my students, and because I love learning from my students.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#Sonoma State#Bea
Washington Post

Jason Reynolds helps put a spotlight on Banned Books Week

Students in Pennsylvania scored a victory last week in a battle to allow books about diversity and racism to be used in schools. The Central York School Board last fall “froze” teachers’ and students’ access to a picture book about Rosa Parks, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai’s autobiography and a long list of other resources a diversity committee had recommended. After student protests that got national attention, the board “unfroze” the books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sonomastatestar.com

The entertainment industry: a man's world

Growing up watching actresses on the big screen has impacted millions of people’s lives regardless of their gender and expression. Those portrayals have been seen in both positive and negative lights by the public. One of the many things that is discussed regarding the entertainment industry is the unfair treatment of women, as shown by Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney for unfair payment in her film “Black Widow.”
MOVIES
sonomastatestar.com

Sonoma State celebrates Latinx Heritage Month with PUERTA and other events

Sonoma State students walking into the first floor at the library are greeted by the colorful mural painted on the first floor. The mural depicts migrant workers, activists and serves as a memorial for César E. Chávez. This month is Latinx Heritage month, where we reflect on the history, leaders, and culture of those with Latinx heritage. This month the perfect time that we, as a community, can ask ourselves: Is Sonoma State doing enough to support its Latinx students?
SONOMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Podcast
thesimpsonian.com

Staff spotlight: Keyah Levy

Keyah Levy is the new Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Title IX Coordinator – a new position at Simpson College. A: Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Title IX Coordinator. Q: Why did you decide to work at Simpson?. A: While the location and size...
INDIANOLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy