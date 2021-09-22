Staff Spotlight of the Week: Gina Baleria

From illustrators to editors and everything in between. Before joining the New Yorker, Bill Buford ’77 was, for 16 years, editor of the literary journal Granta, where he coined the term “dirty realism” to describe a generation of authors writing about “the belly-side of contemporary life.” Buford himself is probably best known for laying bare the belly-side of English life in his book Among the Thugs (1990), about that country’s football hooligans. Buford was fiction editor of the New Yorker from 1995 to 2002, a position the Times said “carries clout equivalent to St. Peter’s at the Pearly Gates”—at least in the minds of aspiring writers. Buford is still an occasional contributor to the New Yorker, now mostly writing about food. His most recent book, Dirt (2020), chronicles his quest to master French cooking.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO