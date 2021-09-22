Staff Spotlight of the Week: Gina Baleria
Curiosity and dedication is what drives many fields of study here at Sonoma State. The question of whether curiosity is a born characteristic or something learned is one of the many questions that started as assistant professor of Journalism, Gina Baleria’s inquiry into the thought processes behind journalism as a field, and what makes young journalists think. This eventually led her to write her book, entitled, “The Journalism Behind Journalism: Going Beyond the Basics to Train Effective Journalists in a Shifting Landscape (Routledge 2021).”www.sonomastatestar.com
