Sonoma State holds spirituality fair for all students to find community through religion

On Sept. 15, Sonoma State held a spirituality fair for all students, religious or non-religious, who are looking to identify with their like-minded peers. There were booths tabling in the Seawolf Plaza, expressing their beliefs and teaching curious minds about what faith they stand for and believe in. Each table was representative of a different religious belief for different groups, and it allowed for people from all walks of life to observe and celebrate their religion or learn about faith through the multiple channels that were offered throughout the hour and a half event.