SSU welcomes Jewish students to embrace culture on campus

For a Jewish member of the Seawolf community, September is a busy month that holds multiple holidays highlighting and remembering different events, from tragic hardships to the Jewish New Year. Like all Jewish holidays, Rosh Hashanah starts the night before the actual holiday date, and goes until the night after. As a result, the holiday started Sept. 6 and went until nightfall Sept. 8. This holiday was celebrated by Seawolves in the Magnolia Park as a part of the Shabbat event put on by the Jewish Club on campus, Hillel.