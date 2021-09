Limited edition box celebrates 10th anniversary of biggest selling Christmas album of 21st Century. Michael Bublé’s Christmas is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the phenomenal success of his mega holiday album in grand style with the announcement that Warner Records/Reprise Records will release an extraordinary updated package of music and holiday goodies that will be housed in a new Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set. The 2021 boxed set, scheduled to be released on November 12th in the US and Canada and November 19th internationally, is expected to become the dream gift to give and receive this holiday season bringing new joy and light to Bublé fans everywhere.

