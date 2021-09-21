The Anthony Gargano Show 9-21-2021

The guys are live from Blue Stone Country Club today. Anthony opens the show angry at the pundits around the NFL ripping the Eagles for their loss to the 49ers. He explains that this is a team in the midst of a rebuild and we have to temper our expectations. Andrew is fed up with the Phillies. Mike Missanelli stops by the Country Club (0:00-43:47). Ant has some questions about Boston Scott and Quez Watkins. Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane joins the show to discuss the Eagles loss to the 49ers (43:47-1:27:28). The guys react to the news that Ben Simmons intends to never play for the Sixers again (1:27:28-2:10:31). They then discuss Peyton and Eli’s version of Monday Night Football. Ant takes a few phone calls to finish out the show (2:10:31-2:50:54).