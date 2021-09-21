CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 9-21-2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s best of, Mike opens the show reacting to the Woj report that Ben Simmons will never return to the Sixers. He still believes Daryl Morey should stand pat and not give in to Rich Paul and his camp. Mike is surprised that more people aren’t bashing the Eagles after the loss. He’s also disgusted with the Phillies (0:00-10:01). NBCSPhilly’s Dave Zangaro joins the show to discuss the Eagles loss to the 49ers (10:01-26:19). Mike has some advice for young reporters out there (26:19-33:11).

