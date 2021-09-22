CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Flash’ Image Teases a Combined Batman/Flash Costume

By Matt Singer
 7 days ago
The Flash movie director Andy Muschietti has yet another intriguing costume tease from the set of his movie. Since production on the DC Comics blockbuster began back in the early summer, Muschietti has been posting teaser images of his characters’ new superhero suits on Instagram. There was Michael Keaton’s new Batman costume, Ezra Miller’s updated look as the Flash, and Sasha Calle’s big ‘S’ logo as the new Supergirl.

gamerevolution.com

The Flash movie director may be teasing Red Death as the villain

Is The Flash‘s Red Death villain being teased for the upcoming movie by its director? The Flash movie villain still hasn’t been revealed and most fans thought it’d be Barry Allen’s main adversary Reverse-Flash/Eobard Thawne, but a new tease from director Andy Muschietti has those fans thinking a more recent villain from the comics might appear instead.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'The Batman' Image Shows the Batclaw as Matt Reeves Teases New Trailer

Director Matt Reeves is deep into The Batman's post production, but he decided to take a minute from work to celebrate #BatmanDay with a little treat to fans of the Gotham knight. The new Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson, is a reboot of the franchise and is set to release in 2022.
MOVIES
