New ‘Flash’ Image Teases a Combined Batman/Flash Costume

The DC Extended Universe is rolling right along, as movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are set to arrive within the next few years. Standing right alongside those films is The Flash, which will finally see Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster headline his own production. Of course, we know that he won't be alone, as Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. So far, director Andy Muschietti has treated fans to a few cool images that tease the new costumes we'll see. Now, his latest image shows off a wild new Batsuit, and it leaves me with a number of questions.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO