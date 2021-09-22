CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

These Mass. colleges were ranked among the best in the US by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education

By Shannon Larson
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many college students across the country, their academic year was once again largely defined by the coronavirus pandemic — whether that meant routine testing for the virus, mask and social distancing requirements, or a hybrid class schedule. Throughout it all, one facet of higher education remained constant in 2021: the dominance of Massachusetts universities in nationwide rankings.

