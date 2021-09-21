The Mike Missanelli Show 9-21-2021

Mike opens the show reacting to the Woj report that Ben Simmons will never return to the Sixers. He still believes Daryl Morey should stand pat and not give in to Rich Paul and his camp. Mike is surprised that more people aren’t bashing the Eagles after the loss. He’s also disgusted with the Phillies (0:00-42:52). Mike discusses Joe Girardi’s questionable decision last night. He also fills us in on what he was doing at the Blue Stone Country Club today (42:52-1:24:13). NBCSPhilly’s Dave Zangaro joins the show to discuss the Eagles loss to the 49ers. Mike has some advice for young reporters out there. He also is disgusted by frog legs (1:24:13-2:06:25). Is JJ Redick the best white pro basketball player ever to come out of Duke? Mike takes a few more phone calls and finishes out the show with Sound Off (2:06:25-2:48:03).