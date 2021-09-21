The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 9-21-2021
In today's best of, Anthony opens the show angry at the pundits around the NFL ripping the Eagles for their loss to the 49ers. He explains that this is a team in the midst of a rebuild and we have to temper our expectations. Andrew is fed up with the Phillies (0:00-23:52). Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane joins the show to discuss the Eagles loss to the 49ers (23:52-41:33). The guys react to the news that Ben Simmons intends to never play for the Sixers again (41:33-48:21).
