The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 9-21-2021

975thefanatic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s best of, Anthony opens the show angry at the pundits around the NFL ripping the Eagles for their loss to the 49ers. He explains that this is a team in the midst of a rebuild and we have to temper our expectations. Andrew is fed up with the Phillies (0:00-23:52). Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane joins the show to discuss the Eagles loss to the 49ers (23:52-41:33). The guys react to the news that Ben Simmons intends to never play for the Sixers again (41:33-48:21).

