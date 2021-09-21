CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Superintendent’s message

The Daily Planet
 7 days ago

Board of Education staff and Community Forums: As I mentioned in my message of Sept. 11, the BOE will be hosting forums for staff and community to share information and gather feedback on Policy Governance and Vision/Mission/Ends statements. The BOE wants to move forward with goals and focus areas that are aligned with what staff and community feel are important; that is the purpose of these forums. While locations are still being finalized, the following schedule has been set for forums:

Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: Here's what Decatur wants to see in a new superintendent

DECATUR — The next superintendent of Decatur Public Schools will need the qualities of a Superman, or Wonder Woman, and will need to hit the ground running to take on a variety of tough challenges and problems. That is the upshot from an extensive public survey of more than 1,000...
kentreporter.com

School Board extends Vela’s interim superintendent contract

The Kent School Board extended the interim superintendent contract for Israel Vela until it can find a new interim superintendent. The board voted unanimously Sept. 9 to extend Vela’s interim contract after giving him a 30-day deal in August to fill in after Calvin Watts resigned as Kent School District superintendent to become superintendent of the Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia.
KENT, WA
Savannah Tribune

Karma Outland Named Superintendent’s Student Of The Month

Our featured Student of the Month for the month of August is a fifth grader at the School of Humanities at Juliette Low Elementary. She is described as “intelligent and a deep thinker with wonderful critical thinking skills”. Last year while online due to the COVID19 pandemic, she continued to...
The Clinton Journal

Superintendent of Schools notifies families about Wednesday's safety precautions

CLINTON — During Wednesday's police pursuit of a domestic battery suspect, Superintendent of Schools Curt Nettles notified families about action the district was taking to keep students safe. Nettles' statement is shown below. CUSD 15 Families:. At approximately 10:45 a.m. today, we put all of our schools on a soft...
CLINTON, IL
#Pcr Test#Board Of Education#Community Forums#Boe#Tmhs#Cdphe#Rfp#Pcr#Telluride School District
thelevisalazer.com

Superintendent’s Personnel Action/Update September 20, 2021

Bethany Blackburn -LBD Instructor at Louisa East Elementary. Tina Bevins -District-Wide Full-Time Substitute Teacher. Terri Hall -Interim Principal at Louisa West Elementary. JoLee Cline -Louisa West Elementary Intervention Teacher. ***. September 20 , 2021. Re: Request to the Lawrence County Board of Education for Abolishment of Positions.
DeSoto Times Today

Sixty-one students named to Superintendent’s Youth Leadership Council

The DeSoto County Board of Education named 61 students to the Superintendent’s Youth Leadership Council (SYLC) at the Sept. 16 board meeting. The SYLC focuses on leadership every year, but alternates between studying business and entrepreneurship and studying government. This year, they will be studying business and entrepreneurship. “Student leadership...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thecharlottepost.com

CMS extends mask mandate, expands superintendent's authority

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is extending its mask requirements for all campus building and gave Superintendent Earnest Winston authority to close part or an entire school for COVID- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is extending its face coverings requirement and gave Superintendent Ernest Winston authority to close schools due to COVID-19. The school board voted...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRDW-TV

4 local teens to serve on Ga. superintendent’s advisory panel

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Four teenagers from the CSRA are among 66 Georgia high-school students selected to serve on state Superintendent Richard Woods’ 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council. Throughout the year, these students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom. “Year after year, my Student...
Education
chelseaupdate.com

Publisher’s Message: Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor and the City Council Election. With fall and the November Chelsea City Council election on the horizon, please note that the number of letters to the editor has increased dramatically. They are being published in the order in which they arrive – keeping in mind day-to-day...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh Public Schools board accepts Superintendent Anthony Hamlet's resignation

The Pittsburgh Public Schools board Tuesday evening officially accepted the resignation of Superintendent Anthony Hamlet. The resignation will become effective Oct. 1. The board voted 8-0-1 to accept Mr. Hamlet’s resignation. Board member Kevin Carter abstained. “I’m going to say ‘yes’ because this is the wishes of Dr. Hamlet,” said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tahlequah Daily Press

Superintendent's Corner: Great things happening at Cherokee Elementary

The 2021-2022 school year is off to a great start at Cherokee Elementary, which welcomes many new and talented staff members, parents, and students this year. These new faces, along with our existing family, make "The KEE" an amazing place to be. Great things are happening at Cherokee Elementary. Teachers...
ktoo.org

Juneau’s Bridget Weiss named Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year

Juneau School District’s Bridget Weiss has been named Alaska’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year. The Alaska Superintendents Association presented the award Tuesday night. At the start of what appeared to be any other school board meeting, the agenda was changed to add a last-minute spotlight. One of the board members asked Superintendent Bridget Weiss to look under her chair, where she found a piece of paper and was asked to read it out loud.
Ponca City News

Minister’s Message

Body Just the other day I was searching through the fridge looking for the bottle of ketchup. I looked at each shelf, and then each compartment in the doors, only to come up empty handed. I couldn’t find it anywhere. So, I did what any man would do when they...
Lake County Record Bee

President’s message: Annual Champion Project

Every year the Lake County Chamber of Commerce decides on a Champion Project. A Committee of volunteers then spends the year pursuing the goals of the Project. For 2021 we have decided on Year of Youth. Members of our Board of Directors have been working very hard on this. When...
Gainesville.com

Challenge to Alachua County superintendent's qualifications draws response from district

At a contentious meeting Tuesday of the Alachua County School Board, where public comments included calls for the superintendent to resign, the qualifications for the district's chief also were challenged. A citizen frustrated at her leadership stated that Carlee Simon didn't have any valid certifications from the Florida Department of...
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro High Student Selected for State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

Bulloch County Schools announced today that a Statesboro High School student has been selected to serve on the State School Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council for 2021-2022. Eli Compton, a 15-year-old, tenth-grade student is one of 66 teens from across the state who will meet with Superintendent Richard Woods throughout the...
Houston Chronicle

Lamar CISD's Randle High School dedicated in honor of former superintendent

Lamar CISD paid tribute to its former superintendent of schools Thomas E. Randle on Sept. 18 by dedicating its sixth high school in his honor. Randle High School is located at 7600 Koeblen Road in Richmond. It opened to students for the first time in August. Randle retired this past...
The Independent

‘My body is not a distraction’: Thirty pupils suspended for protesting school rules forcing girls to cover up

Thirty high school pupils in Oklahoma have been suspended after protesting against “sexist” dress codes that forced them to cover their midriffs and shoulders.The protest saw students at Mustang High School carrying signs with messages including “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction”, “Stop sexualising our bodies” and “I go to a school where the length of my shirt and shorts is more important than my education”.Though the school district’s dress code does not specifically mention gender, many of its provisions focus specifically on clothes more often worn by girls.As well as banning spiked jewellery, “gang...
PROTESTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant

For a while, things have been returning back to normal, albeit a “new normal.” Due to COVID-19, most students did not have in-person instruction last year, and most of those who did only returned part-time with mask mandates in place. Now, we are weeks into a new school year. The hopes were to once again […] The post Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

