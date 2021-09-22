CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

By SETH BORENSTEIN, CHRISTINA LARSON AP Science Writers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan to double financial aid to poorer nations to $11.4 billion by 2024 so those countries could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts. That puts rich nations close to within reach of its long-promised but not realized goal of $100 billion a year in climate help for developing nations.





