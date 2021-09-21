Help! My Close Friend Is Asking For Money, What Do I Do?
Money + friends don’t always mix. Here’s the truth about lending money to close ones, and the boundaries you always need to set. Having one of your friends or family members borrow your favorite striped blazer is usually not a big deal — as long as no red wine mishaps are involved. But what about when it comes to a bigger borrowing ask — as in, a couple of thousand dollars bigger? Saying no might be hard, but saying yes might end up being much, much harder on your budget — and your friendship.hermoney.com
Comments / 14