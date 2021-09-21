CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help! My Close Friend Is Asking For Money, What Do I Do?

By Sophia Surrett
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoney + friends don’t always mix. Here’s the truth about lending money to close ones, and the boundaries you always need to set. Having one of your friends or family members borrow your favorite striped blazer is usually not a big deal — as long as no red wine mishaps are involved. But what about when it comes to a bigger borrowing ask — as in, a couple of thousand dollars bigger? Saying no might be hard, but saying yes might end up being much, much harder on your budget — and your friendship.

Even par
7d ago

In need because of their poor money management skills most likely! "Neither a borrower nor a lender be, for a loan off loses itself and a friend"... Shakespeare

Joan Young
7d ago

If you decide to "loan" your friend money, consider it a gift not a loan and you will keep your friend.

Susan Zitzler
7d ago

get something she values to hold until she pays you back. she doesn't pay, it's yours. put everything in writing with signatures but it will never go to court. still you gave proof if the loan, how much and what you are holding as collateral.

