Aerospace & Defense

FAA Permits & Licenses for BC; all issues underlying their procurement

NASASpaceFlight.com
 7 days ago

- SpaceX will find some other way to squeeze more launches out once they actually have a license?. (could do it like the Russians in the cold war. Only successful missions actually get a launch number - the others "never happened" ) Well... even a failed mission has a lauch....

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

Ship 20 begins path to Static Fire test milestone

Despite the lack of hops over recent months, SpaceX Starbase continues to be a hive of activity with preparations ongoing for both the upcoming orbital test flight of Booster 4 and Ship 20 and the future acceleration of launch cadence with follow-on vehicles. Most of the recent focus has been...
Aviation Week

FAA Issues Special Conditions For Electric Engine Certification

The FAA has published the final special conditions for type certification of MagniX’s magni350 and magni650 electric engines. Arlington, Washington-based MagniX was the first to apply for FAA certification of an electric propulsion unit and is aiming for approval in 2023. “These special conditions... Subscription Required. FAA Issues Special Conditions...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

I have been wondering about the changes that Raptor V2 will induce in the ship/booster. The normal pattern, as I understand it, is to stretch the tanks when engine thrust increases. How much are they likely to be able to do with the current methods and what happens if that is not practical? Beef up the structure, throttle earlier, reduce engine count?
NASASpaceFlight.com

Cryocooler procurement budget in the U.S

Cryogenic cryocoolers represent a significant enabling technology for Space science enterprises. Is it possible to estimate what the annual cryocooler procurement budget is for the U.S space industry?. Are there any authoritative sources from where we can figure out what the procurement budget was in the past and what it...
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

There is no blanket prohibition of advance payments under Title 48 FAR. Irrelevant. While providers may request advance payment under appropriate conditions, NASA clearly stated:. Quote. The Government will not make advance payments. End of story. Put a fork in it please. I remember that there was payments for kickoff...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Soyuz MS-18 crew relocates spacecraft to Nauka

The Soyuz MS-18 crew has successfully relocated their spacecraft from the Rassvet module to the Nauka module at the International Space Station. The relocation began at 12:21 UTC on Tuesday, clearing Rassvet for Soyuz MS-19’s arrival next week while providing the first opportunity to test Nauka’s temporary docking port. The...
NASASpaceFlight.com

IXPE nearing shipment to Florida for December 2021 launch

The launch of the Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) observatory is now targeting December 13, 2021, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The IXPE X-Ray observatory is the latest spacecraft in NASA’s historic Small Explorers (SMEX) program. The IXPE mission was first selected...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Chinese Shiyan-10 satellite fails in orbit after successful launch

China launched the Shiyan-10 satellite on a Long March 3B/E rocket at 8:20 UTC on September 27, lifting off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The name and purpose of the payload were not confirmed before the launch, however, an object was cataloged in orbit a few hours after the launch, confirming it reached orbit.
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA’s Landsat 9 successfully launched aboard Atlas V from Vandenberg

United Launch Alliance has launched NASA’s most powerful Earth-imaging satellite, Landsat 9, on an Atlas V rocket. Liftoff occurred at 11:12 AM PDT (18:12 UTC) on Monday, September 27, from Space Launch Complex-3 East (SLC-3E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Atlas V placed the satellite into a near-polar,...
NASASpaceFlight.com

British Space Agency / UKSA Master Thread

UK National Space Strategy was published today. “This strategy sets out the government’s ambitions for the UK in space, bringing together civil and defence policy for the first time.”. The conclusion to the Prime Minister’s foreword:. “It’s a plan that will level up the UK by bringing opportunity to every...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Atlas V 401 - Landsat 9 - Vandenberg - 27 September 2021 (18:12 UTC)

Re: Atlas V 401 - Landsat 9 - Vandenberg - 27 September 2021 (18:12 UTC) Re: Atlas V 401 - Landsat 9 - Vandenberg - 27 September 2021 (18:12 UTC) It's launch day for NASA's new Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9. Liftoff on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V from Vandenberg, California, is scheduled for 11:12 AM PDT (18:12 UTC).
NASASpaceFlight.com

OneWeb constellation

MOSCOW, September 25 - RIA Novosti. Another 36 British communications satellites OneWeb have been delivered to Russia for launch by the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome in October, Roscosmos reported . "A few minutes ago, a new batch of 36 OneWeb spacecraft was delivered to the Ignatievo airport...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Inside Varda Space’s plans to revolutionize in-space manufacturing

The idea of manufacturing commodities in space is not a novel concept. The International Space Station — humanity’s hub for research and development in microgravity — has hosted several research payloads which have produced optic fibers and even 3D printed stem cells. These may have the potential of printing entire human organs in space, saving countless lives.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Artemis 1 Launch Calendar (from FOIA request)

Recently I FOIA'ed the Artemis 1 Launch Calendar and wanted to share it with y'all. The calendar shows the launch windows, mission durations, and how often SLS can attempt to launch in 1 week. Red days are where Orion can be sent to the moon (SLS has enough performance) however a constraint for Orion's mission is violated.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

We're stuck in some perverse quantum state of 2 weeks to static fire. Sometimes this effect is interpreted as "a system cannot change while you are watching it". The Elon's week is not over yet. Bringing things back to this topic of this thread. If someone wants to know what...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

What are these link devices? They look like a simple connector. Each end has a clevis, but it seems like the rod is solid, i.e. they do not have hydraulic extension? If so, it implies that the QD extension does not rotate with respect to the QD arm. Could it be that the entire contraption rotate as a single unit?
illinoisvalleytimes.com

One professional license issued in Peru during Q2

There was one professional license issued in Peru during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation...
NASASpaceFlight.com

KH-11 KENNEN

Here is the laser scanner that I mentioned earlier. I wonder if there was any commercial laser scanning equivalent in the 1960s/70s?. (619.95 kB, 3263x2550 - viewed 68 times.) (846.58 kB, 3271x2550 - viewed 69 times.) Prior to KENNEN, the largest mirror flown was about 4 feet in diameter (G3...
The Independent

Feds aim to reduce lines of planes waiting to take off

Federal officials plan to roll out software at 27 large U.S. airports that they hope will eliminate long lines of planes waiting to take off while also slightly reducing fuel consumption.It won't happen soon. A Federal Aviation Administration official said Tuesday that the software should be working in Phoenix early next year but take 10 years to reach all the targeted airports.The software calculates exactly when planes should push back from the terminal gate so they don't waste time idling in lines on taxiways before taking off.NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina The fuel savings are modest, however. The FAA said it expects the software to save more than 7 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by 75,000 tons per year.U.S. passenger airlines burned more than 18 billion gallons of fuel in 2019, according to the Transportation Department. Airplanes are a small but growing source of climate-changing carbon emissions.The FAA said the software is part of a bigger investment in managing the flow of traffic at major airports. The agency posted animation showing how the software is designed to work.
