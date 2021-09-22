Daniel Craig Says James Bond Shouldn’t Be a Woman, But it’s Not What You Think
Ever since famed English actor Daniel Craig announced that he would be moving on from the James Bond franchise, there has been conjecture over the future of 007. As with every Bond casting, fans were quick to throw their suggestions in the ring, ranging from Tom Hardy and Idris Elba to Cillian Murphy and Kit Harrington, but for the first time, tall handsome British leading men weren’t the only ones up for the job. Calls for the next Bond to be female were heard across the board with the movement gathering pace, but in a new announcement, the departing double-O has quashed suggestions.manofmany.com
