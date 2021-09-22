Daniel Craig Says James Bond Shouldn’t Be a Woman, But it’s Not What You Think

Hollywood has a way of surprising you when it comes to casting. Looking through the history books, some of the most iconic roles in cinema were originally developed with very different ideas in mind. Audiences laughed when Heath Ledger was cast as The Joker, the role of Neo in The Matrix almost went to Will Smith and at one point, OJ Simpson was considered for the titular role in The Terminator, but every now and then, Hollywood gets it right. Two-time Academy-Award winner Denzel Washington as William Shakespeare’s tortured Scottish general Macbeth might just be one of those times.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO