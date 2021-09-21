Space 1999 Moonbase Technical Operations Manual

Two huge diametrically opposite formations on the surface of the Earth's core (Earth Blobs). Both are displaced eastward. The larger Earth Blob (under Africa) corresponds to the continents of Praeurasia (Africa, Eurasia, Australia), which are displaced from it to the east. The smaller Earth Blob (under the Pacific Ocean) corresponds to the continents of PreAmerica (North America, South America, Antarctica), which are displaced from it to the east. To the east (near) of Eurasia there is a huge trace from the Sun (shifted to the east) on the surface, and the tectonic plate completely repeats the outline of this trace (PHILIPPINE PLATE). Near the Americas, there are huge traces of the Moon (displaced to the east) on the surface, and tectonic plates completely repeating the outlines of these tracks (COCOS PLATE, CARRIBEAN PLATE and SCOTIA PLATE).

