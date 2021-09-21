CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Space 1999 Moonbase Technical Operations Manual

NASASpaceFlight.com
 8 days ago

I really liked Martin Landau as Koenig, because his leadership style was more on the philosopher side of the warrior-philosopher balance, as compared to Shatner's Kirk. Like Shatner & Nimoy, both Landau & Morse had a nice rapport onscreen. I also liked how Landau played it. He definitely was fascinated...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

AFP

Blue Origin unveils next flight, TMZ says Captain Kirk to be aboard

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, announced plans on Monday for its next flight and the news and entertainment website TMZ said it may include a celebrity astronaut -- William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." Blue Origin revealed the names of two members of the four-person crew but did not confirm that Shatner would be on the flight.
NASASpaceFlight.com

New Shepard - NS-18 Crewed - NET October 2021

I'm starting to appreciate Blue's cultural spin on the whole "spaceflight" thing. I can't say I'm impressed by most of these suborbital flights from a technical perspective, but you know, a short flight where we get to watch a cultural icon react to the experience could be pretty fun. Produce a show and broadcast the episode.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Inside Varda Space’s plans to revolutionize in-space manufacturing

The idea of manufacturing commodities in space is not a novel concept. The International Space Station — humanity’s hub for research and development in microgravity — has hosted several research payloads which have produced optic fibers and even 3D printed stem cells. These may have the potential of printing entire human organs in space, saving countless lives.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Moon Starship

Thanks for the detailed reply. In trying to answer my question about the dV needed to reach Luna escape it was easier to compare the dV to reach L1. From LEO to L1 it is 3.8 km/s whereas from the surface of the moon to L1 is 2.5 km/s. Surely launching from the Luna surface to Mars via L1 is better in terms of dV?
Martin Landau
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

I am sure that Senator Shelby has staffers that look into these things. NASA has disclosed the Starship storage variant as early as May 2020 (see below), so it's not exactly a secret that is being kept from Congress:. "Storage variant". Not "depot". Explicitly hiding the magic word. It's not...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Soyuz MS-18 crew relocates spacecraft to Nauka

The Soyuz MS-18 crew has successfully relocated their spacecraft from the Rassvet module to the Nauka module at the International Space Station. The relocation began at 12:21 UTC on Tuesday, clearing Rassvet for Soyuz MS-19’s arrival next week while providing the first opportunity to test Nauka’s temporary docking port. The...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Chinese Shiyan-10 satellite fails in orbit after successful launch

China launched the Shiyan-10 satellite on a Long March 3B/E rocket at 8:20 UTC on September 27, lifting off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The name and purpose of the payload were not confirmed before the launch, however, an object was cataloged in orbit a few hours after the launch, confirming it reached orbit.
#Earth#Shatner Nimoy#Landau Morse#British#Elite Veteran#The Ultra Probe#Eagle
NASASpaceFlight.com

British Space Agency / UKSA Master Thread

UK National Space Strategy was published today. “This strategy sets out the government’s ambitions for the UK in space, bringing together civil and defence policy for the first time.”. The conclusion to the Prime Minister’s foreword:. “It’s a plan that will level up the UK by bringing opportunity to every...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Privateer Space - Steve Wozniak

Russia and the US are not going to like people taking a look at their old satellites. A lot of big debris are old upper stages which I assume they don't mind being looked at, most belongs to Soviet/Russia: https://spacenews.com/upper-stages-top-list-of-most-dangerous-space-debris/. Ah, the main explosion in space hardware and debris is...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Why did society lose interest in space and sci fi in the early 2010s?

I was just a young idealistic college student back then. During the Summer between my Freshman and Sophomore year of college in 2014 a friend showed me a video game called "Mass Effect" and I was blown away by the universe, story, and characters that was created in this video game. As a "Cod bro type gamer" I also never seen a video game quite like it before. Role playing combined with cinematic storytelling. That blew me away as well. They were also playing the movie "The Fifth Element" on TV a lot during this time as well.
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

(3223.46 kB, 4032x3024 - viewed 508 times.) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4) As someone who's partial to launch site GSE (Ground Support Equipment), that's a really nicely put-together bit of kit. (407.21 kB, 2224x1252 - viewed 147 times.) (307.28 kB, 2224x1252 - viewed 298...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Sun and Moon traces on the Earth's surface.

Two huge diametrically opposite formations on the surface of the Earth's core (Earth Blobs). Both are displaced eastward. The larger Earth Blob (under Africa) corresponds to the continents of Praeurasia (Africa, Eurasia, Australia), which are displaced from it to the east. The smaller Earth Blob (under the Pacific Ocean) corresponds to the continents of PreAmerica (North America, South America, Antarctica), which are displaced from it to the east. To the east (near) of Eurasia there is a huge trace from the Sun (shifted to the east) on the surface, and the tectonic plate completely repeats the outline of this trace (PHILIPPINE PLATE). Near the Americas, there are huge traces of the Moon (displaced to the east) on the surface, and tectonic plates completely repeating the outlines of these tracks (COCOS PLATE, CARRIBEAN PLATE and SCOTIA PLATE).
NASASpaceFlight.com

Satellite signals intelligence in the 1960s

I have now read the P-11 section of "The SIGINT Satellite Story." There's so much to read in those two chapters that this is as far as I've done this weekend. I have not re-read the AFTRACK part (first half of chapter 5) or the Program 770 stuff in Chapter 4 (that's next on my agenda).
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

Total rocket height is now 46 meters according to official sources:. ''The medium-lift Neutron will be a two-stage launch vehicle that stands 46 meters (150 feet) tall with a 5-meter (16.4 ft) diameter fairing and a lift capacity of up to 8,000 kg (8 metric tons) to low-Earth orbit, 2,000 kg to the Moon (2 metric tons), and 1,500 kg to Mars and Venus (1.5 metric tons).''
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 65 Thread

Tomorrow we are to redock the #SoyuzMS18 spacecraft named after the first cosmonaut of the planet, from the Rassvet module to the newly arrived #Nauka module. The preparations for this operation are in full swing. We depart from Rassvet at 12:21 UTC. Shuttle program observer. Senior Member. Posts: 8341. Sweden.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

I have been wondering about the changes that Raptor V2 will induce in the ship/booster. The normal pattern, as I understand it, is to stretch the tanks when engine thrust increases. How much are they likely to be able to do with the current methods and what happens if that is not practical? Beef up the structure, throttle earlier, reduce engine count?
NASASpaceFlight.com

What can we do to get young people more supportive of space exploration?

I used to be interested in space and science back in 2014 but sadly by 2016 I lost interest. Thanks to the quarantine I check out this alternate history soap opera on Apple TV and it reignites my interest in spaceflight and space exploration. I then check out other astronaut...
