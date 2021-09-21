Wilma Simonson
Wilma (Mrs. Einar) Simonson, 98, of DeWitt, died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Wilma Caroline Dora Paarmann was born at home on April 4, 1923, to the late Amanda (Meggers) and Harry Fredrick Paarmann. She graduated from the Grand Mound High School in 1941. Wilma married Einar Ingvold Nels Simonson, Sept. 26, 1942, in Kahoka, Missouri. She worked various jobs (waitress, housework, etc.) while Einar was overseas with the Army from 1945-1946. When Einar returned home from the service, they took up farming in the Grand Mound area. Einar preceded Wilma in death, June 9, 2014.www.dewittobserver.com
