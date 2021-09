On Monday, Connor Cook, one of five people who were in injured in a 2019 boat crash, filed suit against family members of Paul Murdaugh, who was charged with driving the boat and allegedly intoxicated. The suit also names the store clerk who allegedly sold the alcohol to Paul Murdaugh, who was a minor. Mallory Beach, 19, was killed in the crash, and according to suit Cook was knocked unconscious and suffered multiple jaw fractures.

