The Barrow County School System hosted a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 9 a.m. to mark the start of construction for a new elementary school. The “Barrow Innovation Campus Elementary School” (working name) will be the tenth elementary school in the district for Pre-K to fifth grade. The school is scheduled to open in August 2023. It is located on the Innovation Campus off Austin Road, where Sims Academy and the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy are already housed.

