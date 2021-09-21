Activists to Protest J&J’s ‘Pandemic Profiteering’ at New Jersey HQ Sept. 22
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advocates from AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and its partner organizations will hold a demonstration at the global headquarters of Johnson & Johnson (J&J), maker of a key single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, over the drug company’s ‘pandemic profiteering.’ The protest, part of the AHF-led ‘Vaccinate Our World’ (VOW) campaign, will be held in New Brunswick, New Jersey on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 12 noon ET.www.businesswire.com
