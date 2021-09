With the national debt roaring towards $29 trillion dollars, it is important for federal employees and retirees to understand the basics of protecting their retirement from the risk of higher future tax rates. Currently our national debt is the highest it has ever been, both in dollars and as a percentage of GDP. In 2020, our fiscal deficit—the difference between government spending and tax revenues collected—was more than twice as high as any previous year in American history and 2021’s deficit is shaping up to be a close 2nd place. The nation’s ratio of debt-to-GDP is also at a record high and future spending projections show it getting worse in the coming years if Congress does not take action. Even at the end of WWII, when the government sold war bonds to help fund the armed forces, we had a lower debt-to-GDP ratio than we have today.

INCOME TAX ・ 22 HOURS AGO