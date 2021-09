Doesn’t it seem like our technology always knows exactly what we are thinking?. We wonder if we should purchase something, and suddenly it shows up in an advertisement on our phones without warning. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has undoubtedly evolved over the last couple of years in an almost eerily accurate way. Companies like Alfi (NASDAQ: ALF) are leveraging this new technology while also retaining privacy, developing an AI platform that both protects consumer privacy but also provides advertisers with user information they need to make better business decisions.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO