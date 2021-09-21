DOJ sues to unwind American-JetBlue alliance, carriers pledge to fight

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes today issued the following message to the airline’s 20,000 crewmembers:. COVID-19 has thrown unimaginable challenges at us, and we’ve worked together to manage them every step of the way. We played defense to reduce spending and maintain our 21-year no furlough commitment, but we also went on the offense by investing in new routes and BlueCities that bring more of JetBlue’s competitive effect and low fares to the market. Our Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines is an example of how we played offense to not only get our fleet and Crewmembers flying again, but also set up JetBlue for long-term growth and bring more competition to the Northeast.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO