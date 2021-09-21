CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ sues to unwind American-JetBlue alliance, carriers pledge to fight

Cover picture for the articleThe US Department of Justice confirms it has sued in US federal court to force American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to scuttle their partnership in the Northeast USA, alleging the pact violates US anti-trust laws. Filed in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the civil antitrust suit says...

airwaysmag.com

American Airlines, JetBlue Alliance Forges Ahead amid Antitrust Suit

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) and JetBlue (B6) move ahead with their planned partnership at northeastern U.S. airports following a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit filed this week in opposition to the deal. The DOJ, together with attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia, have...
ECONOMY
prdaily.com

Google buys $2.1 billion office building in NYC, patrons avoid companies that lack sustainability and DE&I policies, and DOJ sues American Airlines and JetBlue

McDonald’s is starting to make the toys that come with its Happy Meals more sustainable by building them with renewable, recycled or certified bio-based and plant-based materials. The fast-food giant has set a goal to accomplish this by 2025. “Making our toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials will result...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares.The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in Boston and New York and reduce JetBlue's incentive to compete against American in other parts of the country. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the lawsuit was about ensuring fair competition that lets Americans fly at affordable prices.“In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines’ ‘alliance’...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Wire

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes Provides an Update on the Northeast Alliance and Action by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes today issued the following message to the airline’s 20,000 crewmembers:. COVID-19 has thrown unimaginable challenges at us, and we’ve worked together to manage them every step of the way. We played defense to reduce spending and maintain our 21-year no furlough commitment, but we also went on the offense by investing in new routes and BlueCities that bring more of JetBlue’s competitive effect and low fares to the market. Our Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines is an example of how we played offense to not only get our fleet and Crewmembers flying again, but also set up JetBlue for long-term growth and bring more competition to the Northeast.
ECONOMY
Doug Parker
Joe Biden
Robin Hayes
worldairlinenews.com

American’s and JetBlue’s responses to the DOJ lawsuit

American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker responded to the U.S. Department of Justice’s misguided lawsuit against American and JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA). “Last summer, American and JetBlue announced an innovative alliance to increase competition in the Northeast. In just a few months, the Northeast Alliance has delivered on its promise to ensure growth and provide clear consumer benefits in New York and Boston.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC 15 News

Arizona joins other states, DOJ in suing American, JetBlue over Northeast Alliance

Arizona has joined a coalition of states and the U.S. Department of Justice suing American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines over what they describe as anti-competitive practices. Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that the lawsuit centers on the Northeast Alliance (NEA) agreement, which the two carriers enacted at the beginning of the year.
ARIZONA STATE
#Doj#Domestic Air Travel#Jetblue Airways#District Court#The Justice Department#Delta Air Lines
travelweekly.com

Justice Department lawsuit threatens to break up American-JetBlue alliance

The Justice Department -- alongside the District of Columbia and the states of Arizona, Massachusetts, California, Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia -- has sued American Airlines and JetBlue in an effort to break up the carriers' new Northeast Alliance (NEA) in Boston and the New York area. The alliance, the Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MySanAntonio

JetBlue-American venture to face DOJ suit as soon as today

U.S. antitrust enforcers are poised to challenge an alliance that allows American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways to coordinate flights in the U.S. Northeast, a person familiar with the matter said, after rivals raised complaints the partnership threatened competition and won federal approval without a full hearing. The Justice Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Flight Global.com

American’s pilots warn vaccine mandate could cause disruptions

American Airlines’ pilot union is warning that the US government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate could lead to “mass terminations” and a travel crunch in the traditionally busy end-of-year holiday season. In a 24 September letter to US aviation regulators, the White House, and other high-ranking policymakers in Washington DC, American’s pilot...
INDUSTRY
