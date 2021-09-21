CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben & Jerry's 'Change is Brewing' aims to support racial justice

Wbaltv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photos: Ben & Jerry's via CNN) — Ben & Jerry's says its new flavor reflects the company's effort to support racial justice. The limited batch treat called "Change is Brewing" is made of cold-brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies. The company says the flavor offers more than...

www.wbaltv.com

The Independent

Ben & Jerry’s new ice cream supports ‘People’s Response Act’ bill

Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, described by some as the face of ‘woke’ capitalism, has revealed a new flavour in support of Democratic Representative Cori Bush’s “People’s Response Act,” which calls for a health-centered approach to policing. The “Change Is Brewing” flavour – comprising cold brew coffee ice cream...
wmleader.com

Ben & Jerry’s releases anti-cop flavor with Rep. Cori Bush

Woke ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavor whose proceeds will partly go to support lefty Rep. Cori Bush‘s $10 billion, anti-police bill that seeks to defund cops and replace them with social workers in certain incidents. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the flavor,...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Cool Justice — Ben & Jerry’s unveils new flavor, ‘Change is Brewing,’ for social justice

Jabari Paul of Ben & Jerry’s and Monifa Bandele of Movement 4 Black Lives unveil Ben & Jerry’s newest flavor, Change is Brewing. NNPA NEWSWIRE–You don’t have to be a barista to enjoy Ben & Jerry’s newest Limited Batch flavor—a cool combination of cold brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies. “Change is Brewing” was created to help transform the nation’s approach to public safety to one that prioritizes community needs.
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry’s New Flavor Combines Cold Brew and Activism

You can give back to your community and enjoy a pint of ice cream, with Ben & Jerry’s new Change Is Brewing flavor. Available now at retailers nationwide, the new offering is a mix of cold brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls, and fudge brownies. The new flavor is a...
communityjournal.net

Change is Brewing Across the Nation

Ben & Jerry’s New Cold Brew Ice Cream Supports a New Vision for Public Safety. You don’t have to be a barista to enjoy Ben & Jerry’s newest Limited Batch flavor—a cool combination of cold brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies. “Change is Brewing” was created to...
AdWeek

How Ben & Jerry's Created Its Purpose-Driven Legacy

Long before it was widespread, Ben & Jerry’s was at the forefront of social responsibility. For the iconic ice cream makers, it’s not cause marketing, and it’s not philanthropy. CEO Matthew McCarthy understands the power of businesses as a force for good and has led the way for social activism in the brand arena. McCarthy joined Day 1 of Brandweek to discuss marketers’ newfound voice and the importance of sticking by your brand values, even when faced with ‘haters.’
Eater

Don’t Overthink It, Ben & Jerry’s Simply Rules

I have begun to dread the times my friends suggest getting ice cream. It’s not just because I need to double check whether I’ve packed Lactaid, it’s that grabbing a cone after dinner has turned into an entire ordeal that sucks the pleasure from what should always be a pleasurable — and simple — activity. There’s always a new place to try, with a line out the door and sometimes down the block. These status ice cream parlors are either too sleek or too whimsical, each takes either their sleekness or their whimsy so seriously as to crush any casual enjoyment of the dessert. Ice cream feels like it’s become only for connoisseurs. Which is why, if we’re going on this post-meal excursion, I’d rather stop at Ben & Jerry’s, or better yet, grab a pint from the corner store.
washingtonnewsday.com

The Most Recent in a String of Controversial Flavors Is Ben & Jerry’s New Cori Bush Ice Cream.

The Most Recent in a String of Controversial Flavors Is Ben & Jerry’s New Cori Bush Ice Cream. Ben & Jerry’s unveiled a new ice cream flavor on Monday to promote Missouri Representative Cori Bush’s proposed Persons’s Response Act, which aims to reduce police aggression against people who suffer from mental disorders or other health issues.
Upworthy

A class presentation listing 'pros' and 'cons' of slavery is why we need racism education

How race and racism are handled in schools has been an issue for decades, but the debate has been pushed into the spotlight in the past couple of years as the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum. Hysteria over critical race theory (or what people think critical race theory is) has overtaken school board meetings and resulted in legislation governing what can and can't be talked about in the classroom when it comes to race and racism.
Shape Magazine

Ben & Jerry's Unveils 'Change is Brewing' Flavor to Promote Racial Justice

Fans of Ben & Jerry's know that when it comes to crafting unique flavors, the beloved ice cream company is in a league of its own. Whether it's a Netflix-themed treat or a Stephen Colbert-approved concoction, Ben & Jerry's is among the most thoughtful and innovative brands around. And this week, the company added its newest — and perhaps most impactful — product to its flavorful lineup.
St. Louis American

Ben & Jerry’s new flavor supports Bush’s ‘People’s Response Act’

Outspoken ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s hopes change is brewing — or at least that’s what their latest flavor of ice cream suggests. The business partnered up with BLK & Bold, the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee company, and Greyston Bakery, a values-led supplier and longtime Ben & Jerry's partner, to create the frozen treat called “Change is Brewing” in support of U.S. Rep. Cori Bush’s “People's Reponse Act.”
