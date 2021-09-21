Ben & Jerry's 'Change is Brewing' aims to support racial justice

I have begun to dread the times my friends suggest getting ice cream. It’s not just because I need to double check whether I’ve packed Lactaid, it’s that grabbing a cone after dinner has turned into an entire ordeal that sucks the pleasure from what should always be a pleasurable — and simple — activity. There’s always a new place to try, with a line out the door and sometimes down the block. These status ice cream parlors are either too sleek or too whimsical, each takes either their sleekness or their whimsy so seriously as to crush any casual enjoyment of the dessert. Ice cream feels like it’s become only for connoisseurs. Which is why, if we’re going on this post-meal excursion, I’d rather stop at Ben & Jerry’s, or better yet, grab a pint from the corner store.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO