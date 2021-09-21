Motinte in Tarragona and Teruel against the Volmuel-Begues high voltage towers: It's okay to ruin our landscapes
While in the high spheres, the opening of dialogue between Spain and Catalonia is staged, the Ministry of Energy Transition already has a hot potato of considerable dimensions with epicenter in the province of Tarragona and Teruel. The subdelegate of the Government of Sánchez in Tarragona, the Socialist Joan Sabaté, will be responsible for transferring the degree of obfuscation to Madrid to the project of a very high-voltage line (MAT) for which Forestalia aims to transport the generated electrical energy By four wind farms and a photovoltaic center from Teruel to the Begues substation (Barcelona).www.dailynewsen.com
Comments / 0