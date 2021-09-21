Motinte in Tarragona and Teruel against the Volmuel-Begues high voltage towers: It's okay to ruin our landscapes

The forum La Toja, who was born three years ago, has already been consolidated as a meeting place for serene reflection and the in-depth debate of the challenges of our time. Far from the environmental noise of politics, Galician Island hosts debates involving both policy and economy managers, such as thinkers who help understand the complexity of a world governed by uncertainty and fear of the future. The forum La Toja, as explained by its president, Josep Piqué, in the presentation of the call, "was born as a dinner of friends" and achieved "a success" that the organizers did not expect. "Now we can talk about something consolidated for the future." Three people stood up this forum that started with the Atlantic surname. Former Minister Piqué, the Galician businessman and president of Hotusa, Amancio López Seijas, and the former Secretary of State of Communication Carmen Martínez Castro. The president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was involved from the first edition and there he continues to exercise as a host.

