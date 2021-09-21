CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The incidence of Coronavirus in Spain low of 100 for the first time since June, with 4,075 new contagion

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cumulative incidence (IA) of Coronavirus in Spain is already below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is the first time you fall from that threshold since June. And is that healing has communicated on Thursday a new decrease of five points in the indicator, which is 96.30. In addition, the Ministry of Carolina Darias has confirmed a significant descent in the number of daily contagions, a total of 4,075 (352 more than yesterday, but 688 less than those notified seven days ago).

www.dailynewsen.com

