Ice cream flavors come and go as trends change, so it's no surprise that sometimes what might have seemed like a good idea ends up not succeeding, even in an industry as whimsical as ice cream. Over the years, Ben & Jerry's has created tons of flavors, breathing life into the ice cream world with their interesting combinations that we all know and love today (Phish Food, we love you).

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO