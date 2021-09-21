CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

HOPKINS FIRE - SEPTEMBER 2021 ASSESSOR Application for Reassessment of Property Damaged by Misfortune or Calamity

mendocinocounty.org
 8 days ago

Katrina Bartolomie, Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder would like property owners who have experienced damage to their home(s) and/or structures due to the Hopkins Fire earlier this month, to file an “Application for Reassessment of Property Damaged by Misfortune or Calamity”. You may obtain an application located on our website:. https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/assessor-county-clerk-recorder-elections/assessor-services-forms/assessor-services-forms;. Or, by...

www.mendocinocounty.org

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Fire damages Newton County sawmill

NEWTON COUNTY — Mike Lout/KJAS - A fire that broke out shortly after midnight Sunday morning severely damaged the Southern Forest Products lumber mill near Bon Wier in Newton County. The volunteers of the Bon Wier and Newton Fire Departments were first to arrive at the scene and they soon...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
wgno.com

Damaged New Orleans properties could qualify for reassessment

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hurricane Ida’s damage to structures in New Orleans could mean you’re paying less for property taxes at the end of the year. New Orleans Assessor Errol Williams stated, “We’ve tried to put them in groupings of minor damage, moderate damage or severe damage and if the property is destroyed, that’s another category altogether.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Owner#Calamity#Hopkins Fire
mendofever.com

Repopulation Efforts Underway for Area of the Hopkins Fire

Nixle Alert from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The following areas remain under evacuation order: From the corner of East side Calpella Rd at Marina to 5780 Lakeridge road at the gate, north to highway 20, which includes Black Oak drive and Rubicon Repopulation has begun…for the area: All East side Capella Road to include Moore street There are currently roadblocks in the following areas:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Livingston Parish News

Though parish’s taxable value went up in 2021, it’s likely to go down after damage assessments from Ida, assessor says

In early August, the assessed value of all property in Livingston Parish was pretty much set, needing only a few minor changes and the final seal of approval. Then Hurricane Ida hit, and hit hard: It moved straight through the parish the night of Aug. 29, leaving behind thousands of damaged structures — that had already been assessed — in its wake.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Residents evacuated, homes destroyed in Hopkins Fire north of Ukiah

A fire that began about 2:15 p.m. Sunday in Calpella destroyed numerous homes and led to the evacuation of several hundred residents. The blaze quickly grew, burning east toward Lake Mendocino. At 7:15 a.m. Monday, Cal Fire reported that the fire, which began near Hopkins Street and North State Street,...
UKIAH, CA
WBOC

Kent County Prepares for Property Reassessment

DOVER, De. - Kent County is starting a multi-year, multi-step process in reassessing property value across the county. It's the first time since 1987 that the county is looking at property value and it's correlating tax payments. "In reality, it is to ensure that their property in relative to all...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Daily Montanan

Montana Legislature, governor and FWP Commission undermine ethical wildlife management

As former members of the Montana Fish  Wildlife Commission, we generally refrain from criticizing decisions made by our successors. However, the current commission’s recent actions regarding the new wolf trapping and hunting regulations are so egregious that we must speak out. For the record, we all are avid deer and elk hunters, and we believe […] The post Montana Legislature, governor and FWP Commission undermine ethical wildlife management appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Updates ‘Cite And Release’ Policies For Low-Level Offenses, Other New Proposals Not Yet Implemented

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center is looking to change policing in the community and a revamped policy implemented this week targets low-level offenses by issuing a citation and letting a person go instead of arrest. On Monday, officials announced an update to the police department’s “cite and release” policy. There were already guidelines in place requiring officers to give a citation and release individuals charged with petty or fine-only misdemeanors. It also applied to other misdemeanor cases in some circumstances. But the new, updated provisions include some gross misdemeanor offenses in certain circumstances. It also adds the option of referral...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Denver

Tri-County Health To Provide Health Services In Douglas County Through 2022

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department says it will offer public health services to Douglas County through the end of 2022. The two entities agreed and signed a contract on Sept. 28 after more than a year of strife. Douglas County announced its intention to separate itself from TCHD after the coronavirus pandemic began and launch its own health department. TCHD previously oversaw Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. (credit: CBS) County commissioners finally voted to leave the agency in early September of 2021. “I want to emphasize that today is about local control over public health orders and securing continuity of services...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy