HOPKINS FIRE - SEPTEMBER 2021 ASSESSOR Application for Reassessment of Property Damaged by Misfortune or Calamity

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center is looking to change policing in the community and a revamped policy implemented this week targets low-level offenses by issuing a citation and letting a person go instead of arrest. On Monday, officials announced an update to the police department’s “cite and release” policy. There were already guidelines in place requiring officers to give a citation and release individuals charged with petty or fine-only misdemeanors. It also applied to other misdemeanor cases in some circumstances. But the new, updated provisions include some gross misdemeanor offenses in certain circumstances. It also adds the option of referral...

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO