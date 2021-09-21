CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S.-U.K.-Australia Alliance In The Indo-Pacific Irks French Government

 9 days ago

What made a U.S. arms deal with Australia so offensive to France? The U.S. announced a plan the other day to sell nuclear-powered submarines to its Pacific ally. The announcement cut out France, which had its own plans to sell Australia conventional submarines. Outraged over this announcement and the lack of notice, France recalled its ambassador to the United States. He went home for consultations. Fortunately, Ambassador Philippe Etienne has not been recalled from MORNING EDITION, so he's on the phone from Paris. Ambassador, welcome back to the program.

