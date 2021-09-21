Northwestern students can't sue after school closed campus over COVID, but charged full price tuition, judge says

Has there ever been a more stressful time to go off to college? As the delta variant continues to sweep across the US, more than 14,000 vaccinated people with breakthrough COVID cases have been hospitalized or died, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With college students returning to in-person learning on campuses across the country, the specter of illness is casting a shadow over the coming semester -- even for the vaccinated. In fact, CDC data shows the college-age cohort has one of the highest numbers of cases in the US.

