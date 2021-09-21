Northwestern students can't sue after school closed campus over COVID, but charged full price tuition, judge says
CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed a class action from Northwestern University students who sought a tuition refund because they were only able to attend online classes after the school closed down in-person classes in the spring of 2020 in response to COVID-19. Four current and former students alleged the decision to move to exclusively online classes constituted either a breach of contract or unjust enrichment. In an opinion issued Sept. 15, Judge Harry Leinenweber granted NU’s motion to dismiss the complaint.cookcountyrecord.com
