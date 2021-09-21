CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern students can't sue after school closed campus over COVID, but charged full price tuition, judge says

By Scott Holland
Cook County Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed a class action from Northwestern University students who sought a tuition refund because they were only able to attend online classes after the school closed down in-person classes in the spring of 2020 in response to COVID-19. Four current and former students alleged the decision to move to exclusively online classes constituted either a breach of contract or unjust enrichment. In an opinion issued Sept. 15, Judge Harry Leinenweber granted NU’s motion to dismiss the complaint.

Legal journal covering civil courts, and other news, in Cook County, Illinois.

