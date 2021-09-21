Wilford “Sam” Gregory, 83, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021, in Paducah, after a lengthy and heroic battle with an extremely aggressive form of leukemia. Sam was born in Eddyville on Oct. 17, 1937, to the late Riley Gregory and Reba O’Bryan Gregory. He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, where he starred on the basketball team and his legendary jump shots earned the nickname, “Downtown.” He built a successful career selling cars for Allan Rhodes Ford before ultimately retiring to spend more time with his family.