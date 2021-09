A 22-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday was allegedly killed by his roommate, Denton authorities said. The Denton Police Department arrested Tony Mason, 38, on Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was later charged with murder. Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson for the department, said Denton police, Denton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Worth Police Department officers took him into custody in the 3400 block of East Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

DENTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO