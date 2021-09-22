CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman threw injured puppy into ocean because she couldn’t afford a vet: cops

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Georgia woman tossed an injured puppy into the ocean, telling cops she didn’t have money to pay for a vet, Tybee Island Police Department said. Candy Marban was arrested Tuesday and slapped with a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals for throwing the poor pup into the ocean at South Beach, the department announced on social media.

nypost.com

