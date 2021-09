The Wayne County Economic Development and Planning department is continuing to evaluate and assist in the provision and preservation of affordable housing options across the County. As part of this ongoing effort, they have been offering free online educational workshops for local landlords on Tuesdays in September. The concluding event will be an in-person Rental Housing Panel discussion on Tuesday, October 5th at 5 p.m. at the Newark Kountry club meeting room, 2 Country Club Drive in the Village of Newark. Local and regional landlords, property developers or managers, as well as non-profit housing providers, housing assistance program administrators, rental industry professionals, and local officials are welcome to attend.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO