Buoyant from its best election result in 10 years, Germany's liberal FDP party looks set to play a outsized role in coalition negotiations to form the next government. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) scored a narrow victory in Sunday's election, according to preliminary results, emerging as the biggest party on 25.7 percent. But after a fragmented vote, the SPD and their chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz will likely need the support of two other parties to secure a governing majority. To complicate things, the CDU-CSU conservative alliance of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has also signalled it will try to form a coalition even though it came in second.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO