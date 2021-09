For years, Rob Gronkowski dominated the NFL, with Travis Kelce soon after taking the league by storm as the premier tight end. Next in line appears to be Kyle Pitts. A downright absurd athlete, Pitts was taken fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. With the perfect fusion of size and athleticism, Pitts has the ability to be a game-changer at the position for many, many years.

