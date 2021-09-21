Pulaski Corn Show 5K results
Fifty-seven runners showed up at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11 to participate in the Pulaski Corn Show’s 5K Hero run/walk. Results of the competition follow:. 1-Tyler Sullivan, Male Overall Winner, 18:31; 2-Kallee Nebel, Female Overall Winner, 22:55; 3-Bill Knight, 23:06, 4-Karston Nebel, 24:04; 5-Kole Drummond, 25:56; 6-Morgan Shultz, 26:03; 7-Bradi Houston, 26:03; 8-Kevin Marberry, 26:09; 9-Addison Stuchel, 26:11; 10-Brianne Stuchel, 26:11; 11-Brinn Davis, 26:42; 12-Traci Lynch, 27:03.www.bdemo.com
