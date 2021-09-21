2021 CDBG Program - Final Synopsis & Public Hearing Notice
Notice is hereby given that the City of Franklin will apply to the PA Dept. of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $315,030 for FFY-2021 for the following items and their respective amounts: Street Improvements ($158,230), Storm Water Management ($80,095), Demolition of Blighted Structures ($20,000), and Administration ($56,705). No displacement of families or individuals will be involved.franklinpa.gov
