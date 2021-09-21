Winston John Rock
Winston John Rock, 73, of Low Moor, died Sunday morning, Sept. 5, 2021, near Galesburg, Illinois. He was born Aug. 17,1948 in Clinton to Eldon and Signe (Fagerland) Rock. Winston was a 1966 graduate of Calamus High School and worked as lithographer at International Paper Company in Clinton for 32 years. He married Donna Joyce Ewoldt on April 26, 1970, at Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus. The couple resided in rural Grand Mound and later Low Moor. The couple owned and operated Rock Plumbing and Heating. They also sold corn stoves and Fort Knox gun vaults.www.dewittobserver.com
Comments / 0