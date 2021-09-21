Gary Cleveland Thiltgen
Gary Cleveland Thiltgen, 49, of Clinton, formerly of DeWitt and Wauconda, Illinois, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Gary was born Nov. 17, 1971, to Don and Jan (Freiburger) Thiltgen in Dubuque. He graduated from Central Community Schools, DeWitt in 1990. Gary served in the U.S. Navy, being stationed in Australia and California. He married Dolores Perez and their union was blessed with two daughters. He began his career in retail at Sears and worked up to a corporate position in Sears Holdings Co. as senior analyst of nationwide inventory.
