Food Safety

Chocolate milk recalled in multiple states over failed pasteurization

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
Green Field Farms, a business in central Ohio, has announced a recall of around 1,200 containers of chocolate milk distributed in many states east of the Mississippi river over a pasteurization issue. According to the advisory, this milk may not have been pasteurized adequately, leaving the potential for a foodborne illness resulting from pathogens that may be present.

The recall covers Green Field Farms Whole Chocolate Milk, with the units covered by this issue featuring an expiration date of September 29. The Ohio Department of Agriculture discovered the issue during routine product testing, the company revealed in its recall notice.

The lab analysis revealed that these recalled chocolate milk products weren’t “effectively pasteurized,” which refers to the process of heating up the milk to kill off any potentially harmful pathogens it may contain. Fortunately, the company hasn’t received any reports of illnesses related to consuming the chocolate milk.

The recalled milk was distributed between September 7 and September 17 to retailers in and around Ohio, including Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware. Anyone who experiences health issues after drinking the milk should visit their health care professional for treatment.

As expected for this kind of issue, Green Field Farms Dairy says that anyone who may have purchased one of these chocolate milk products should either return it to the store from which it was purchased for a refund or throw it away without consuming it. The full recalled notice can be found on the FDA’s website.

