Dewitt, IA

Jane M. Ryan

dewittobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane M. (Mrs. John), Ryan 92, formerly of DeWitt, died early Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021, at Aurora House in Weslaco, Texas. Mrs. Ryan, the former Janie Madonna Wallace was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Maquoketa to Joseph and Myrtle (Edwards) Wallace. She graduated from Maquoketa High School. Jane was a was domestic engineer and seamstress all of her life. She married John Thomas Ryan June 1, 1949, in Maquoketa. The couple resided in DeWitt much of their married life and relocated to Texas in 2006. John preceded Jane in death May 23, 2011.

www.dewittobserver.com

