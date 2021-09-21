Hygge Simplistic

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFall is just around the corner, and with it comes the coziness of a changing season. The mornings turn crisp, the evenings come earlier, and the leaves shift their shade before falling to the ground — taking a much-needed hiatus from their long summer days. In this season, we learn the value of slowing down, taking the extra time to grab our favorite seasonal latte, or light that yummy pumpkin spice candle as we walk through the door. But what if we carried the lessons we learn in these months throughout our entire year, or even further, into the way we live our lives? Slow living is a lifestyle that is so rarely embraced yet so craved. Our bodies long for rest the way the ground longs for rain in the spring, but most of us don’t take the time to listen to them (sorry to call you out like that, fellow enneagram 3’s). It is time we take a note from the Danes and learn to simplify with the practice of hygge.

visitseattle.org

Hygge at Home

Bring home some coziness from the Pacific Northwest, inspired by the Danish concept of hygge. 1 + 2 You’ll be ready to hibernate when you’re wrapped in wool blankets from The Phinery (7601 Greenwood Ave N Ste 101) and Filson (*1741 First Ave S), whose one-of-a-kind Smokey Bear blanket, a Pendleton collaboration celebrating 75 years of the firefighting bear, can only be purchased at the company’s SoDo flagship or online.
Telegraph

Forget hygge – pyt is the new Scandinavian trend for a healthier, happier autumn

Emma Gasking hasn’t always been a fan of the autumn months. When she was younger, she associated the onset of winter with a sinking feeling that the seemingly infinite summer holidays were coming to an end. Gasking, who lives in Milton Keynes, also struggled to adapt to the “colder, shorter” days. But now, age 27, she has reframed how she approaches this time of year, treating it as “the new January.” After 18 months of restrictions, she sees this time as an opportunity to practise her three post-pandemic resolutions: meditation every evening, reading in the morning and focusing on her business, The Parent Education Company, which offers antenatal packages for new mothers and their partners.
mibluesperspectives.com

A Hygge Lifestyle Challenge

Have you ever tried to add hygge activities to your life? Hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) is a Danish practice of creating warmth, connection and well-being. The Scandinavian approach to lifestyle is loosely defined as a person’s ability to be in the moment and enjoy their surroundings. Another way to describe the practice is that it’s about atmosphere and an experience rather than about things.
The Independent

Everything you need to hygge your home this autumn, according to the experts

Chances are you’ll have heard of the phrase “hygge” – pronounced “hoo ga” – which originated in Norway. It is a term that, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, refers to “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being”.  Joanna Thornhill, interiors stylist, writer and author of My Bedroom is an Office and Other Interior Design Dilemmas (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk), says: “The term is sometimes misinterpreted as simply a style or trend (which can lead it to be unfairly dismissed as a passing fad) yet at its core, it’s more akin to a wellbeing...
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Create Hygge mood with fall home decor

Evoke the season with these simple but creative ideas that bring the harvest indoors. Incorporate small pumpkins and gourds, pine cones and nuts, leaves, votive candles and other elements to set your scene.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Add hygge, spend less on art with new wave of sculptural candles

It can be intimidating and expensive to add art to your home decor. Sculptural candles — which exploded in popularity during the pandemic — are an easy, low-stakes alternative. In shapes both abstract (knots, blobs, twists) and realistic (cakes, torsos, animals), these objects have become increasingly common on store shelves...
HOME & GARDEN
hunker.com

10 Scandinavian Decor Ideas to Have a Very Hygge Holiday

If there's anything that a hectic holiday season needs, it's soothing accent pieces to add serenity to your space. Enter Scandinavian holiday decor. While traditional holiday decorations don't necessarily scream hygge, even pros like Dayna Isom Johnson, Trend Expert at Etsy, can see why there's an increase in popularity of the interior design style.
HOME & GARDEN
Tidewater News

Simple & Natural Ways to Hygge

I expertise a Fall-induced type of “nesting” yearly because the climate will get cooler and the times get shorter. Unlike the hormone-driven one in being pregnant, that is one is much less about alphabetizing the contents of the freezer and extra about filling the home with all the pieces tender and heat and comfortable (and ideally additionally smelling like pumpkin!).
LIFESTYLE
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE

