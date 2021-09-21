Hygge Simplistic

Fall is just around the corner, and with it comes the coziness of a changing season. The mornings turn crisp, the evenings come earlier, and the leaves shift their shade before falling to the ground — taking a much-needed hiatus from their long summer days. In this season, we learn the value of slowing down, taking the extra time to grab our favorite seasonal latte, or light that yummy pumpkin spice candle as we walk through the door. But what if we carried the lessons we learn in these months throughout our entire year, or even further, into the way we live our lives? Slow living is a lifestyle that is so rarely embraced yet so craved. Our bodies long for rest the way the ground longs for rain in the spring, but most of us don’t take the time to listen to them (sorry to call you out like that, fellow enneagram 3’s). It is time we take a note from the Danes and learn to simplify with the practice of hygge.