Ghost Forest: NYC Installation by Maya Lin Makes a Startling Statement on Climate Change

On the Oval Lawn of New York City’s Madison Square Park, visitors wander into a silvery grove of Atlantic white cedar trees, lured in by the raucous sounds of abundant birds and other wildlife. It may take a few moments to realize the bird sounds are actually coming from speakers, and then look up to see that the trees are all dead. “Ghost Forest,” an eerie installation by famed artist Maya Lin, serves as an echo of Manhattan Island’s past and a warning about its future as the global climate calamity advances.