Microsoft has made it easier than ever to upgrade to Windows 11 and you can do so now, ahead of the launch, for free. How? Well, assuming you are running Windows 10, your PC is compatible, and you’re registered as a Windows Insider (it’s free). If you meet that criteria, you can download the latest Windows 11 ISO from the Microsoft website. Well, not the latest: What you want is the Beta channel build, which represents the version that the public will start getting next week. So scroll down to the bottom of the page and select the following choices:

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO