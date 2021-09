In the category of adding insult to injury, the team at Arlington Park - rather, Churchill Downs - decided it would be a fine idea to celebrate the demise of an institution at their own doing by having a fireworks celebration? The language used by GM Tony Petrillo and others to define the last Saturday was nonsense...gracious ending, celebration, etc. All nonsense. It was a brutal execution of an industry that thousands of horsemen and fans have supported for almost 100 years. And to then cry poor for 20 years but find money to have one last fireworks show sums up the hypocrisy known as Churchill Downs.

ARLINGTON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO