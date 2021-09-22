Lancaster Catholic runners take first place, while Manheim Central girls, Octorara boys continue hot starts
ATGLEN — For a career that has mostly been plagued by injuries, Lancaster Catholic senior runner Annalise Kauffman is finally healthy and off to a strong start in 2021. She won her first career race last week, and followed that up with another first-place finish Tuesday at Octorara in a key Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two cross country meet against the Braves and Manheim Central.lancasteronline.com
