Brighton forward Danielle Carter has opened up about the impact her two ACL injuries had on her and described them as ‘life-changing’.She ruptured her ACL first at the end of the 17/18 season and did so again just after her return in 2019, both while playing for Women’s Super League club Arsenal.“It was life-changing,” Carter told The Guardian. “Life-changing in the sense it almost halted my career progression but also life-changing in the sense it made me dig deep within to develop mental strength.“The second one, that’s a completely different life-changing experience. I had to dig even deeper, deeper than...

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO